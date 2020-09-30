Actress and Singer Sara Gurpal, who has been in the news for her rumoured participation in Bigg Boss 14 this year, recently took to Instagram to dedicate a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, by singing his show, Pavitra Rishta's title track. The Punjabi actress, who has been a part of quite a many music videos in the past and has showcased some killer moves and her captivating voice, but this video of her on social media left us spellbound. Sara gave the sweetest tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by singing the title track from his debut show, Pavitra Rishta. Baisakhi 2020: Himanshi Khurana, B Praak and Other Punjabi Celebs to Grace the Musical Evening.

She posted the video with an adorable caption, "This is the title track of #PavitraRishta. Since the first episode #SushantSinghRajput ki fan hu mei! N I will always! He is with us!" Sara's video only made fans more nostalgic of the show as it was SSR's first show that made him a household name. Bigg Boss 14: Giaa Manek, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Others, Confirmed List of Participants On Salman Khan's Show?.

Check Out Her Video Below:

Apart from Sara, other names that will reportedly be seen participating in this season of Bigg Boss 14 are Jasmin Bhasin, Shardul Pandit, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan among others. Abhinav Shukla and wife Rubina Dilaik are also rumoured to be joining this season's BB14 line up.

