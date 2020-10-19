Bigg Boss 14 has surpassed its week one and looks like it's just going to get better. This time the contestants who are in the bottom three includes Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Among them, one contestant will be leaving the house soon. Amid this, a latest promo has been dropped by the makers from Monday's (Oct 19) episode which sees Salman Khan in conversation with the seniors. The host can be seen asking the trio to select one out of the two contestants who according to them has the potential to be part of the reality show. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18: From Salman Khan's Lecture To Rubina Dilaik to Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu in Bottom 3 - 5 Highlights of BB14.

The first two contestants to be compared is Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan. As seen in the clip, while Hina Khan picks Rubina, Sidharth Shukla has another take and chooses Eijaz. He mentions that Rubina according to him is 'selectively dumb' and less entertaining. To which we see, Dilaik in a confused state. Ahead in the process, we also see Sid selecting Jaan over Nishant Singh Malkhani. Well, this seems interesting. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Loses His Calm and Blasts at Rubina Diliak for Not Doing the Task, Asks Her to Leave the Show.

Check Out The Video Below:

For the unversed, if you do not follow the show let us tell you that Rubina Dilaik in one of the recent episodes argued with Bigg Boss over a task. To which Salman Khan had to jump in and explain the actress the real meaning of the task. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).