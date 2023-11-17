Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen giving a piece of his mind to Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, who said he wanted to make a "voluntary exit" from the controversial reality show. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri To Share Stage With Her Uncle On Weekend Ka Vaar Episode!

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows Salman in his own 'Dabangg' style grilling Youtuber Anurag Dobhal, who goes by the stage name UK07 Rider.

Anurag had spoken about how he is always at the "receiving end" on 'Weekend Ka Vaar' and how Salman "mocked" his fanbase called the 'BroSena' every week. Talking about the same, Salman was seen telling Anurag that he has taken the superstar wrong, but it does not matter to the former.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo

He added, "Main kisi cheez ka explanation deta nahi hoon. Aur mujhe koi shawk nahi hai yahaan par gyaan doon samjhaaun. Maine aapko paida nahi, kiya aap mere bachche nahi ho. Aapki badtamiziyon main mujhe koi interest nahi hai. Jao bhaad main jaao (I do not give any explanations for anything). I am not here to preach to you. You are not my kid. I am not here to take your bad behaviour. Go, go to hell."

