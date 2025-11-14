Television actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur's team recently posted a series of childhood pictures of the actress. In one picture, Ashnoor can be seen posing with the veteran star Aruna Irani, who was her co-star in the decade-old hit television show Jhansi Ki Rani. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Reacts When Asked About Working With Salman Khan.

In another picture, the little girl is seen receiving an award. Another picture shows baby Ashnoor promoting environmental conservation and asking everybody to plant trees. Another picture shows Ashnoor seated comfortably in the arms of her father. Sharing these adorable moments from her childhood, Ashnoor’s team captioned it as, “From tiny steps to big dreams – she’s always carried the same sparkle in her eyes. Happy Children’s Day from baby Ashnoor, who grew up but never lost her innocence, kindness, or magic.”

Ashnoor Kaur’s Team Shares Cute Childhood Photos of Actress on Instagram

Talking about the actress, she is currently seen winning hearts through her stint in Bigg Boss season 19. Her equation with former co-contestant Abhishek Bajaj had stirred headlines, but the two always maintained that they were just really good friends and nothing beyond that. For the uninitiated, Ashnoor Kaur, all of 21 years, began her acting journey at the tender age of four and a half years old with the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani in 2009. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Ashnoor Kaur Calls Malti Chahar ‘Farhana 2.0’ in Fiery Halwa-Making Clash.

After that, Ashnoor appeared in several popular Indian TV shows, including Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Her biggest television hit was in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as a child actor. She was last seen as the lead in the TV show Suman Indori, where she received great reviews for her performance.

