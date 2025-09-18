Influencer and actor Nagma Mirajkar, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, made a lot of headlines due to her bond with fellow contestant Awez Darbar. Fact Check: Did Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand Deliver Sizzling Dance Performance With Salman Khan in Old Award Show Video? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Claim!.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Nagma was asked, "There was a lot of discussion about your bond with Awez. Would you like to clarify?"

Speaking to IANS, she replied that nobody is there to judge anyone’s character. "I’ve known Awez for a long time, and I know everything about him. I don’t need to explain our equation to anyone. We know each other, and that’s what matters," Nagma said.

Talking about her wedding plans, Nagma confirmed that she and Awez are indeed planning to get married soon.

"I want him to stay till the end of the game and win. After that, Inshallah, we will tie the knot", she shared.

Nagma was further asked, "There were some comments about you and Awez getting work because of connections. What’s your take?"

To this, she replied, "I think it’s unfair to say that. We’ve collaborated on one or two songs, but claiming we get work through connections is not right."

She added that everyone gets work through their own hard work and talent.

"We’ve worked hard to reach here, and God willing, we will continue to grow through our efforts," Nagma added.

Sharing her views on the love angles in the Bigg Boss 19 house, she revealed that according to her, there’s a love angle till now. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Kunickaa Sadanand Rules Like the Strictest Principal As Housemates Turn ‘It Couple’ and 'Mean Girls'.

"Abhishek and Ashnoor are very good friends. Tanya and Amal’s memes and videos are trending, but Tanya is very blunt — if she feels something, she will say it. As for Basir and Farhana, Basir himself admitted he’s giving her a vibe to control her anger. So far, I only see friendships, not love stories," Nagma concluded.

