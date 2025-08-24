The wait is almost over! Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to kick off with its grand premiere on August 24, 2025. This season introduces an exciting new theme, "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar", a unique parliament-style format where housemates will hold the power to make crucial decisions regarding tasks, chores and even eliminations. Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Premiere Date, Theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ Contestants, House Design and Where to Watch.

Bigg Boss 19: Exclusive House Tour and Inside Look

What’s New in 'Bigg Boss 19'

This season’s theme brings democracy to the Bigg Boss house. For years, viewers have speculated about bias and scripting, but makers promise a transparent format this time. Rishi Negi, COO of Endemol Shine and Banijay Asia, revealed that housemates will have major decision-making powers, making the game more intense and unpredictable.

Bigg Boss 19 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fans can catch the grand premiere live on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) at 9 PM - Watch it here. The episode will also air on Colors TV at 10 PM on the same day. Subsequent episodes will follow this schedule daily, ensuring an entertaining season ahead. 'Bigg Boss 19': Ashnoor Kaur Posts a Special Selfie Before Entering BB House, Says Will Miss Parents.

Watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo:

Confirmed Contestants for ‘Bigg Boss 19’

The official lineup for Bigg Boss 19 features a dynamic mix of celebrities from different walks of life. This season will see popular television actor Gaurav Khanna, youth icon Baseer Ali and actress Ashnoor Kaur entering the house alongside digital stars like Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Joining them are actors Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha, model Nehal Chudasama and music composer Amaal Mallik. The list also includes Pranit More, veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana Bhatt, as well as filmmaker Zeeshan Quadri. Adding more diversity to the cast are Natalia Janoszek, Bhojpuri star Neelam Giri and content creator Mridul Tiwari. Together, these contestants are set to bring a blend of drama, strategy, and entertainment to the Bigg Boss house. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Will a Real Politician Add Spice to Salman Khan’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ Theme? Viral Video From Show’s Sets Fuels Speculation – WATCH

What To Expect From ‘Bigg Boss 19’

With a brand-new theme, unexpected tasks, and a diverse mix of contestants, Bigg Boss 19 promises heightened drama, strategic gameplay, and engaging entertainment. Fans can look forward to never-before-seen challenges, intense alliances and Salman Khan’s signature wit adding fire to the weekends. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 is set to air tonight, Sunday, August 24. Viewers can catch the live streaming at 9 PM on JioHotstar, while the television telecast will follow at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

