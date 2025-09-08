Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has said that he has not built anyone’s career and revealed that he has often been accused of ruining the professional lives of many others. It was during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday night, when Shehnaaz Gill came for a segment of Bigg Boss 19 to introduce her brother Shehbaz Badesha as a wild card entrant. ‘Salman Khan Is a Gunda, Badtameez’: ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap Lashes Out at Actor, Claims His Family Sabotaged His Career.

While talking to Salman, she said: “I came with a request… you’ve helped build so many people’s careers.” To which, Salman said: “Mainai kahan banaye hai kisi ke. Career banane wala uparwala hai main thodi hun. Laachan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. I haven’t built anyone’s career. It’s the Almighty who makes careers, not me. In fact, people even accuse me of having ruined many.) “Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal yeh sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga. (Especially the ones who claim I’ve deliberately destroyed them—that’s not even in my hands. But these days, that’s how it goes, right? Everyone says, ‘He’ll eat up your career.’ Which career have I ever eaten? And if I ever do, it’ll only be my own.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz Badesha Enters ‘Bigg Boss 19’ As Wildcard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shehnaaz, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13, made her debut in Bollywood with the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. The film, a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, stars an ensemble cast led by Salman, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Addresses Flood Crisis in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu; Shehnaaz Gill Brings Brother Shehbaz As First Wild Card, No Eviction This Week (View Post).

Talking about the show, this year, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).