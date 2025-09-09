The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 was pretty intense. After the second Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, the Monday (September 8) episode of the reality show saw a challenging nomination task and some confrontations. During a recent luxury budget calculation task, Kunickaa Sadanand attempted to distract Tanya Mittal by making some personal remarks about Tanya Mittal, after which the latter broke down badly. Actress Gauahar Khan, who has been catching up with Bigg Boss 19, called out Kunickaa Sadanand for dragging Tanya Mitta's mother into the task, through a social media post. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal in Tears As Kunickaa Sadanand Insults Her Upbringing.

What Did Gauahar Khan Say About Kunickaa Sadanand’s Remarks on Tanya Mittal

For the ones who missed it, in Monday's nomination task, the housemates had to distract the other person performing the task while they were counting for 19 minutes. Things got out of hand after Kunickaa Sadanand ended up making many hurtful remarks about Tanya Mittal just to distract her. She commented on Tanya's parents and her upbringing, which led to her breaking down. This has drawn criticism from many viewers, including actress Gauahar Khan.

On Tuesday (September 9), Gauahar Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and called out Kunickaa Sadanand for bringing Tanya Mittal's mother during the task. She wrote, "Khud ke maa hone ki duhai dena , bahar ki baat mat karo n all that , n to actually state things on someone else’s mother so easily, is shocking . # double standards much !!!"

Gauahar Khan Calls Out Kunickaa Sadanand for Crossing the Line With Tanya Mittal

Khud ke maa hone ki duhai dena , bahar ki baat mat karo n all that , n to actually state things on someone else’s mother so easily, is shocking . # double standards much !!! #bb19 Hope being 61 still makes u eligible for criticism . वह एक्स्पेक्ट करो जो आप ऑफर कर सकते हैं ,… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 9, 2025

Gauahar Khan, who won the Salman Khan-hosted show in 2013, added, "Hope being 61 still makes u eligible for criticism . Woh expect karo jo aap offer kar sakte hai, warna na karo." (Only expect what you can offer, otherwise don't do it). ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Entrepreneur Tanya Mittal Opens Up About Father Hitting Her and Past Suicide Attempt.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

About 'Bigg Boss 19'

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 14 with 16 contestants: Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Awez Farbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand. Bigg Boss 13 fame actress Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, entered the show this week as the first wildcard.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2025 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).