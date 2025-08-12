The buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is high as Nagarjuna Akkineni is set to return as the host of the popular reality show's new season. BB Telugu 9 is set to kick off soon with new twists and more drama, and fans are more than excited. This will be Nagarjuna's seventh season as the show's host, and fans will once again witness his signature charm and wit on the Bigg Boss stage. Amid this, the makers of BB Telugu 9 have unveiled a new promo featuring Nagarjuna along with comedian Vennela Kishore. Through the glimpse, the duo introduced fans to the new twist and also hinted at the fresh format of the show. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Tentative Contestants, New Twists and Expected Premiere Date – Everything You Need To Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show! (Watch Promo).

‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ Season 9 New Promo Featuring Vennela Kishore

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 was shared online on August 10, 2025. The video opened with Vennela Kishore preparing to enter the BB house by postponing all his current projects. We then see host Nagarjuna Akkineni make a stylish entry in an all-black outfit. He then asks Kishore, "Have you come to enter the BB house?" To which the comedian replies, "I have come to rule." Nagarjuna says, "This time, it's very tough."

‘Not a Game of Chess, but a War Game,’ Says Nagarjuna

The host then asks Kshore about his strength. To this, the comedian lists several qualities about himself that he feels are more than enough for his survival on the show. Nagarjuna then explains that things are totally different this time and declares a "double house, double dose" twist. He ends the promo on a thrilling note, saying, "This is not a game of chess, but a war game."

Watch the New Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’:

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Contestants

This year, Bigg Boss Telugu is introducing commoners into the house for the very first time. Reportedly, 40 shortlisted contestants will undergo unique challenges and compete for the top three spots in the BB house alongside other celebrities. As of now, the list of contestants has not been revealed, but celebrity names like Alekhya Kancharla, Jyoti Poorvaj, Tejaswini Gowda, Priyanka Jain, VJ Sunny, RJ Raj, and Reethu Chowdhary are doing the rounds online. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: YouTuber and Actor Babloo Confirmed as First Contestant of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show?.

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Premiere Date

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will have a grand premiere on September 7, 2025. The Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted reality show will stream on JioHotstar and telecast on Star Maa. Before the main show kicks off, a digital pre-event called Bigg Boss Agnipariksha will start on August 23.

