Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is just around the corner, and excitement levels among fans have reached new heights. After months of speculation, the reality show's makers have confirmed the return of Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host for the upcoming season. In a thrilling promo, the makers also unveiled the official logo of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 and announced that the show will premiere soon. The promo release has ignited curiosity among fans eager to know more about the rumoured contestants and the official launch date. Let's take a closer look at what's in store for us. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna Replacing Nagarjuna Akkineni As the Popular Reality Show’s Host After 6 Years? Here’s What We Know.

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ First Promo

Taking to their YouTube channel on June 26, 2025, Star Maa unveiled the much-anticipated first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, confirming Nagarjuna Akkineni's return as the show's host. During the 45-second clip, Nagarjuna delivers a powerful punchline - "Ee sari chadharamgam kaadu, ranarangame." Translations - "This is not a game of chess, its war." The tagline of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 teases exciting new twists, promising an even more thrilling experience for fans this season.

Watch the First Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’:

New Rules Introduced in ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Preparations for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are in full swing, and amid this, latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to introduce several new rules and regulations. This time, eliminations will happen in a special manner. Popular reality shows like Bigg Boss often see actors grace the stage to promote their projects.

However, in the new season, a few celebrities whose films are due for release will actually stay inside the house and compete alongside the other contestants. Eliminations will be planned around their participation as well. Sounds unusual? But definitely exciting!

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Tentative Contestant List

While there are no official announcements regarding the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, names like Alekhya Kancharla, Jyoti Poorvaj, Navya Swamy, Immanuel, Kalpika Ganesh, Tejaswini Gowda, Priyanka Jain, VJ Sunny, RJ Raj, and Reethu Chowdhary are doing rounds on the internet as potential contestants participating in the new season. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: YouTuber and Actor Babloo Confirmed as First Contestant of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show?.

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Premiere Date

Several speculations suggested that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 would launch in early August 2025. However, the latest reports have clarified that the new season will premiere in the first week of September.

