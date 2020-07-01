After teasing us with the multiple teasers of Breathe Into the Shadows, the makers finally unveiled its trailer and it was worth the long wait. Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menon join Amit Sadh in the show's new season that revolves around a father's quest and determination to save his child. The series marks AB Jr's digital debut and we are glad for he has chosen the right script and platform for it. Breathe Into the Shadows Poster: Abhishek Bachchan's a Vulnerable Father Waiting for his Missing Child to Return.

Abhishek plays a psychiatrist whose daughter gets kidnapped. The kidnapper, however, contacts him after three long months only to play weird mind games. The kidnapper then compels the actor to commit murders in return for his child and this marks the entry of Amit Sadh into the picture. The Kai Po Che actor is reprising his role of a police officer who's sent to investigate the murders committed by Abhishek's character. The new season of Breathe comes across as a cat and mouse chase where a vulnerable father will go to any lengths to save his child in danger. Breathe Into The Shadows Teaser: Amit Sadh's Dark Side Adds an Interesting Twist to the Storyline (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer Here

The basic premise of season two bears resemblance to season one where a father is struggling to save his child. While R Madhavan played the key role in Breathe, Abhishek has replaced him in Breathe Into The Shadows. Nithya Menen plays his wife and a mother who's equally vulnerable and helpless. Saiyami Kher, however, is missing from the trailer and that makes you wonder if she's playing the antagonist here.

Also, the storyline further adds a new twist when the kidnapper asks s Bachchan's character to commit murders for lust and anger. The connection to which will be explained in the show. Breathe Into The Shadows is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on July 10.

