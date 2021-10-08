Chevy Chase celebrates his 78th birthday on October 8. He is well-known for his portrayal as Pierce Hawthorne in the NBC's sitcom Community. He also received wider recognition for being a key cast member in season one of Saturday Night Live. Chase bagged three Primetime Emmy Awards as both a writer and performer. His humorous and sarcastic character in the series, Community won him a lot of applause. Chase's role as Pierce Hawthorne shows him as a millionaire and CEO of the 'Hawthorne Wipes', and he is one of the odds between rest of the groups, because of his arrogance and lack of empathy. Some of his advice and insights in the show has been savage with some real quirky thoughts. Razzie Awards 2021: Robert Downey Jr, Adam Sandler, Anne Hathway, Bruce Willis Get Nominated; Check Out The Complete List.

Chase did his first leading role in the 1978s comedy film Foul Play, for which he earned two Golden Globe Award nominations. Apart from this, he is further known for appearing as Clark W. Griswold in five National Lampoon's Vacation films and Irwin 'Fletch' Fletcher in Fletch and its sequel Fletch Lives. Some of his other noteworthy titles include Caddyshack, Seems Like Old Times, Modern Problems, Spies Like Us, Three Amigos, Man of the House and Hot Tub Time Machine, etc. He has constantly played amazing characters that had made him such a classic actor in Hollywood. The Griswolds: Johnny Galecki Turns Producer for ‘Vacation’ Spinoff TV Series for HBO Max.

On the occasion of Chevy Chase's 78th birthday, let's hear some of his hilarious quotes and sayings as Pierce Hawthorne from Community:

Just Imagine...LOL!!

Oh, Man!!

Don't Screw With Me!!

A Fair Warning!!

An Explosion...Boom!!

A Game Changing Day!!

Boo-Yeahh!!

Stupid!!

A Reminder Of The Era!!

Anything Could Happen!!

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Chevy Chase as Pierce Hawthorne from Community. We wish this immensely lovable actor, comedian and writer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

