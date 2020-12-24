The festival season is here and it is time to embrace Yuletide spirits. With cinemas yet to draw audience confidence fully, OTT platforms are going all-out to add a Christmas sparkle with shows and films that celebrate the season of Santa Clause. As we gear up to binge on Christmas, snuggled in a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate, IANS lists new attractions that toast a happy ending to the year, and a good cheer. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feature in 2020 Christmas Card With Son Archie (View Pic)

Operation Christmas Drop

The film is about a political aide falling for a big-hearted air force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition. The Netflix film stars Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, and Virginia Madsen.

A California Christmas

The Netflix film follows a wealthy real estate heir who poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family's land. It stars Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard and Ali Afshar.

Sharing Christmas

Directed by Peter Sullivan, the 2017 romantic film is about Stephanie Nichols, who gets an opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. It is available on Lionsgate Play.

A Christmas Carol

The 2009 film remains a Christmas favourite watch. It is about Ebenezer Scrooge, an old man of miserly contempt, as he finds himself in the company of the ghosts of Christmas, who take him on an eye-opening journey. Starring Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright Penn, Cary Elwes, Fionnula Flanagan, Steve Valentine, and Molly C. Quinn, the film is available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

2020 Global Citizen Prize

Hosted by John Legend, it will feature performances by John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Gwen Stefani, Tori Kelly & JoJo. The program will also feature appearances by Elton John, Shawn Mendes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It will stream on Voot Select on December 26.

All About Christmas Eve

Starring Haylie Duff, the 2012 release is about a New York high-society party organiser, who needs to decide at the last minute to choose between career and vacation with her boyfriend. It is available on Lionsgate Play app.

Home for Christmas

The Norwegian television series dropped its first season in 2019, and has been a teen favourite ever since. is about Johanne as she tries to find a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas Eve. Starring Ida Elise Broch, the show is available on Netflix.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2

Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus in the sequel of 2018 film "The Christmas Chronicles". The film is directed by Chris Columbus. It shows Russell reprising his role as Santa Claus to save Christmas. The highlight is an on-screen reunion between Russell and Goldie Hawn, who plays Mrs. Claus. It is streaming on Netflix.

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square

Starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski and Treat Williams, the holiday movie musical is about a woman who plans to sell a small town without regard for the people, and what happens when she gets a visit from an angel. It is available on Netflix.

