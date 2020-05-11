Crime Patrol Actor Shafiq Ansari Dies of Cancer at 52

Shafiq Ansari (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We again repeat that 2020 is turning out to be the saddest year ever. As one after the other tragic news have been making it's way to the showbiz world. It's just been a few days we lost two gems from Bollywood namely Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor and now as per the latest update, a well-known actor from the telly world, Shafiq Ansari breathed his last on May 10, 2020, in Mumbai. Reportedly, the reason behind his demise is said to be stomach cancer. The no more actor was known for his role in Crime Patrol and has worked on many shows on TV. Rishi Kapoor No More: Ramesh Sippy Says ‘He Will Stay with Me in My Memories, as a Brilliant and Wonderful Actor’.

The Cine and TV Artist Association (CINTAA) also mourned the loss of Shafiq and offered condolences to his family on Twitter. Ansari was associated with the television body since June 2008. Further, the report elaborates that Shafiq was battling from the deadly diseases from quite a long time and had faced breathing issues last (May 10) evening. Indeed a piece of sad news for the entertainment industry. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message.

Check Out The Tweet By CINTAA Below:

For the unversed, not only an actor, but Shafiq has also been a writer and assistant director in the showbiz. It was him who was a screenwriter of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s Baghban in 2003. Reportedly, only close ones of the deceased are given permission to be part of his last rites. Stay tuned!