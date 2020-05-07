Cursed First Look: Katherine Langford, Daniel Sharman Gear Up For Netflix's Fantasy Series (View Pics)

Netflix Series Cursed Stills (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Netflix has probably a box of projects ready to entertain the fans during quarantine. The streaming platform is introducing new films/series/characters to the netizens keeping them on the toes while completing the quarantine binge watch list. The latest in the game is a fantasy series called, Cursed. The series stars Katherine Langford, Daniel Sharman, Devon Terrell, and Gustaf Skarsgård in the crucial roles. This will be second big outing for Katherine after her popular Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' where she played the titular role of Hannah Baker. Never Have I Ever Review: Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series Is Refreshingly Funny and Bold.

The series is said to be a re-imagination of the classic Arthurian legend, which will be told by Nimue (Katherine). She is a teenager with secret powers who will eventually rise to be the Lady of the Lake. In the stills released, she is seen in a powerful avatar with strong presence and sword in her hand. Other characters and the set up too looks intense. Check it out below.

Stills From Cursed:

Katherine Langford, Daniel Sharman, Devon Terrell, and Gustaf Skarsgård star in #Cursed, a new series that reimagines the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of a young woman who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/sUqxkkZ2eZ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 7, 2020

The poster of the same says it will be out on the streaming platform in Summer 2020. However, no official date has been announced yet. It will definitely be a promising watch for the fans of the actress, especially, who poured love on her for the last series. Stay tuned with us for more updates on the same.