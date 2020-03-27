DD National Announces Shah Rukh Khan's Circus Re-Telecast With A Wrong Still From Another Show (View Tweet)

Circus all set to be re-telecast on DD National (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/DD National/Twitter)

The coronavirus lockdown has surely brought everything to standstill globally. India too is currently on lockdown for 21 days until April 14 and this phase is surely taking its toll on the citizens quarantined at home. A small ray of positivity amongst all this was the announcement made by Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting about the return of popular 90s shows such as Ramayan and Circus on DD National. The famed shows will now be re-telecast on the channel and amidst this lockdown, it surely will be great for several fans of the show take a trip down the memory lane and enjoy the simpler times. Particularly, a lot of people will certainly be excited to catch Shah Rukh Khan starter Circus. After Ramayan and Circus, Fauji, Nukkad, Shaktimaan - 9 Other Iconic Shows That Should Make A Comeback On DD National!

Announcing the return of this show, DD National's official account tweeted saying, "Good news for@iamsrk Fans - ENJOY #ShahRukhKhan's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on your favourite channel

@DDNational #StayHome India and enjoy this #Lockdown21 as #IndiaFightsCorona." Although, in a minor goof-up, the channel's handle tweeted a picture of Shah Rukh Khan from his other TV serial Ummeed. Well nonetheless, fans are excited about Circus' return to the screen and only true-blue fans of SRK might have spotted this error. Ramayan TV Series: Did You Know Each Episode of Ramanand Sagar’s Show, Aired on Doordarshan, Was Made on a Budget of Rs 9 Lakh?

DD National's Tweet about Circus return (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the return of Ramayan and Circus, fans have been hopeful that their other favourite shows such as Shaktimaan, Nukkad, Hum Log may also return soon on the screen for a re-telecast. In the 90s, the appeal of these shows was so high that families would sit together for the screening of each episode in their living rooms. Looks like, the COVID19 lockdown will bring back these simple times.