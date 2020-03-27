Ramayan TV Series: Did You Know Each Episode of Ramanand Sagar’s Show, Aired on Doordarshan, Was Made on a Budget of Rs 9 Lakh?

Ramayan TV Series (Photo Credits: YouTube Still)

Ramayan, the epic mythological TV show, was aired on Doordarshan between 1987 to 1988. This hit TV series was created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. Ramayan also holds a world record of ‘world’s most viewed mythological serial’. It was a classic television show that was aired in the late 80s. After getting televised on Doordarshan, it was later aired on numerous other channels. Now owing to public demand, Ramayan will be aired on DD National again. Yes, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is returning to TV! But before you watch it, did you ever know that per episode of Ramayan back then was made on a budget of Rs 9 lakh? COVID-19 Lockdown: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat To Re-Run On Television.

Ramayan was premiered on Doordarshan on January 25, 1987. Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, played the roles of Ram and Sita, respectively. So how was it possible for the makers to shell out such a humongous amount for each episode? In an interview to India Today, Prem Sagar (Ramanand Sagar’s son) revealed how they were able to get sponsors post the success of another TV show, Vikram Aur Betaal, which was a hit show in 1985, aired on DD National. Prem Sagar was quoted as saying, “After Vikram Aur Betaal’s success, Papaji said ‘I will make Ramayan the way I want’.”

Prem Sagar got sponsors for Ramayan post the success of Viktam Aur Betaal. Each episode of Vikram Aur Betaal was made on a budget of Rs 1 lakh, whereas each episode of Ramayan was made on an estimated budget of Rs 9 lakh. About it Prem Sagar further said, “When Vikram Aur Betaal became a big hit, I contacted Colgate, they agreed. Then came in Hindustan Lever. Arvind Mafatlal was a big name and he backed Ramayan totally.” Ramayana TV series to be Re-telecasted On DD National: 5 Videos of this Mythological Drama that Will Make You Applaud this Decision.

The Official Announcement

Good News to all the viewers of Doordarshan https://t.co/NzdPRNp3gC — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) March 27, 2020

The TV series Ramayan undoubtedly enjoyed a great viewership, and we are sure, even today it will have a huge number of audience. The re-telecast of Ramayan will commence from March 28 and it will be aired on DD National. One episode would be aired in the morning, from 9am to 10am, and another would aired in the evening, from 9pm to 10pm. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.