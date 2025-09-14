Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who rose to fame with the show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev as Parvati, is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress took to her social media account in sharing the good news. ‘Alhamdulillah’: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Boy; Couple Share Happy News on Instagram (View Post).

TV Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Announces Pregnancy

Sharing pictures from her maternity photoshoot, she captioned it as, "Our greatest adventure yet." Bhadoria can be seen flaunting her cute baby bump in the pictures, and going by the same, the actress seems to be in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Sonarika Bhadoria Announces First Pregnancy With Husband Vikas Parashar – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

In the pictures, Sonarika is seen dressed in a white lace outfit, posing against the scenic view of the humongous sea with her husband. The parents-to-be are seen holding hands and posing romantically while flaunting their good news. For the uninitiated, Sonarika Bhadoria tied the knot with businessman Vikas Parashar in February 2024. The baby would be the couple's first child. Vikas and Sonarika had been in a long-term relationship with each other. The couple had opted for an intimate wedding with only their close family and friends in attendance.

Post-wedding, Sonarika took a sabbatical from her professional life and was seen away from TV projects. Sonarika Bhadoria had made her television debut with the show Tum Dena Saath Mera in the year 2011. But it was her character portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev that shot her to immense fame and brought her widespread recognition. The innocence and hope on her face made the audience instantly accept her in the role of Goddess Parvati. Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Welcome Second Son; Swara Bhasker, Karan V Grover and Others Congratulate Actress on Becoming a Mother Again.

She was also seen in Telugu films like Jadoogadu and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. The actress, post her stint in movies, made a comeback to television with Prithvi Vallabh, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).