Sonarika Bhadoria is one of the well-known faces from the showbiz. She is popularly known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. While the world has seen her looking beautiful as the Adi Shakti on the small screen, what fans have not seen is her real fashionable side. A scroll through her social media and we bet you'll love the stylish tour. Very hatke from her onscreen character, Sonarika's style shenanigans are extremely striking. And so on the occasion of Bhadoria's birthday on December 3, we bring to you some of the best styles flaunted by her. Arshi Khan Birthday Special: 7 Fashion Outings by the Former Bigg Boss Contestant That Will Show You How to Flaunt Your Curves the Right Way!

Be it a red crop top, a traditional dress, a simple mini to something extravagant, her Instagram profile is captivating and how. The best thing we've noticed about her fashion is that it's edgy and not on the mediocre side. So, without further ado, here are the best photos of the TV actress which will make you go wow. Check it out. Mouni Roy Sizzles in a Red Hot Saree, Her Ruffled Six-Yard Outing Is a Must Have This Wedding Season! (View Pics).

We Love This Black With A Hint Of Golden Kinda Anarkali Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

Separates Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

Sonarika Looking HOT In A Red Crop Top Paired With Ripped Denim!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

Bhadoria Flashing Some Chic Vibes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

The Actress In A Flashy Bodycon Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

Pretty In Salwar-Suit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

The Dupatta...Fashionable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

So which look of Sonarika from the above pics is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. You know what's the highlight of the actress' style sense? It's that her fashion is easy breezy and gives this girl next door kinda vibe. Happy 28th, Sonarika. Stay tuned!

