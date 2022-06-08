Actress Urmila Matondkar will be seen judging the new season of DID Super Moms alongside choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza. On judging 'DID Supermoms', Urmila said: "I am coming back to a reality show on a Hindi GEC after 15 years and I am extremely excited about this new journey with 'DID Super Moms'." Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty Begins Shooting of His Stunt-Based Reality Show in South Africa (Watch Promo Video).

"I am really happy being a part of this show as it gives opportunities to women who are looking forward to following their passion and achieving their dreams in the world of dance. For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood n that's why it's special. I am looking forward to judging this show alongside Remo D'souza and witnessing some wonderful performances by this season's Super Moms."

The auditions have already started across the country. It has taken place in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Guwahati and it saw fantastic participation by some really talented Super Moms DID Super Moms new season is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.

