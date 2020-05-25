Did You Know Munmun Dutta Aka Babita From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Had Once Featured In A Commercial With Shah Rukh Khan? (Watch Video)

Munmun Dutta, Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Television actress Munmun Dutta hardly needs any introduction. While she made her small screen debut with Zee TV's serial Hum Sab Baraati (2004), but it's her stint on Sab TV's popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which made her a household name. In the same Hindi serial, she portrays the role of Babita Iyer. Her stylish avatar and cutesy chatter with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) on the show is what makes her a hit among fans. While the world knows all of this about this gorgeous TV star, but did you know that Munmun had once shared screen space with Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan? Read on.

Well, while surfing on the web we bumped into an old commercial which features SRK and now TMKOC's Babita in a single frame. Yep, Munmun has worked with King Khan in an advertisement for a reputed pen company. In the clip, while Dutta can be seen as a nurse who scribbles a message on the plaster of the superstar, on the other hand, we see SRK essaying multiple roles in the ad. Well, you cannot miss this one.

Check Out The Video Featuring Munmun And SRK Below:

Well, such hidden videos are pure gems and literally makes you go WTF. FYI, before making her presence felt into the field of entertainment, Munmun participated in many fashion shows. In fact, she was part of two movies namely Mumbai Express and Holiday. Now, coming back to the above clip, it's surely something we bet not many would know about. Stay tuned!