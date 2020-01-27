Dil Hi Toh Hai 3 Will Be All About Ritwik - Palak - Vikrant's Love Triangle (Deets Inside)

Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Fans of Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihan’s starrer Dil Hi Toh Hai can rejoice once again as the show has now returned on ALTBalaji with its 3rd season. The makers have released the first 10 episodes and the show will pick up where it left off in season 2. The first season ended with Palak and Ritwik’s separation whereas the second season finally gave fans a sigh of relief seeing them both reconcile. However, their union was short-lived as they met with an accident. With season 2 ending on a ‘not so happy’ note, season 3 will start with a two-year leap post-Ritwik’s and Palak’s accident. Dil Hi Toh Hai Review: Ekta Kapoor’s Romantic Saga Starring Karan Kundrra-Yogita Bihani Is Bold, Realistic and Gripping.

Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 will starts with a two-year leap post the accident and in this time, the life of the Noons will be seen to have undergone a change with their business setback. With Ritwik slipping into a coma and subsequently losing his memory and Palak becoming a lifeless soul, who is keeping up with her responsibilities towards the Noon family and her daughters. On the other hand, Reeva takes the reins in her hands and tries to save whatever is left of the family business with the help of Vikrant (Paras Arora), Vijaypath's stepson. The twist in the take comes, when it is revealed that Vikrant, who came into the life of the Noons as a blessing in disguise also gets married to Palak and takes care of her daughters as well. Karan Kundrra Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About The Kitani Mohabbat Hai Heartthrob.

Just when the doctors give up and everyone accepts the void that Ritwik’s memory loss has created in their lives, Ritwik comes out of his coma with partial amnesia where he only remembers his life before he met Palak. While everyone is coping with the situation, Palak who is still in love with Ritwik but is now married to Vikrant is in a fix, as she is appointed as Ritwik’s physiotherapist.

Ritwik's casanova ways in front of Palak, who is asked by the doctors to not force him to remember his life, make it difficult for her to keep her composure, along with dealing with Vikrant's growing feelings for her. On the launch of the new season, Karan Kundrra says, “I really liked how the whole story is panning out with these twists and turns. I am really glad that the audience is liking the show and giving us a chance to come up with a new season each time. It has been an amazing journey working with such a talented cast and everyone has put in a lot of hard work to make the show what it is today. I hope we all will be successful in entertaining them again.” Dil Hi To Hai 2 Trailer: Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani’s Show Takes 6 Years Leap – Watch Video.

Yogita Bihani quipped, “The character of Palak is very dear to me as it has given me so much love from the audience. With this show, it feels like I have lived so many lives, from playing a young girl who is full of life to now playing a wife, mother, and daughter-in-law who never shies away from her responsibilities. I am really excited to reprise my role and hope the audiences will love this new season as well.”