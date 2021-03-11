Actor Dilip Arya, who shot to fame last year playing the late notorious dacoit Dadua, or Shiv Kumar Patel, in the web series Beehad Ka Baghi, has received the UP Gaurav Samman Award for the role. The actor received the award at the hands of Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal; Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma; Uttar Pradesh Minister for Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering Service Brajesh Pathak; Uttar Pradesh Minister of Urban Development, Overall Urban Development, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation Ashutosh Tandon; and Uttar Pradesh Minister of Jail and Public Service Management Jai Kumar Singh. Actor Dilip Arya Shines in MX Player's Latest Web-series 'Beehad Ka Baghi'.

"I am grateful to the people who loved the series and my character. It is a dream come true. I would also like to thank the organisers of the award and the honorable ministers for recognising and awarding me," said Arya.

The MX Player series has crossed 40 million views in a short period, since it dropped in November 2020. It narrates the story of Dadua, a dreaded dacoit who operated in the ravines and forests along the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The UP Gaurav Samman Award has been set up by the state government to recognise achievers who bring honour to the state.

