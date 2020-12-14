Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular faces from the telly world. She’s smart, witty and has a unique personality which sets her apart from the rest. Right from playing a double role in Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann to getting into the skin of the character as Dr Ishika Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus, the actress has always created a mark. On December 14, Divyanka celebrates her 36th birthday and so we thought of educating you with some of the unknown facts about the TV star. Now, we all have seen the actress mostly all decked up and pretty, but there was a time when she used to be a complete tomboy. Being the second girl child of her family, she was treated like a boy. She used to also have a piercing and wore loose trousers and shirts. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Birthday Special: TV's Favourite 'Bahu' Has a Very Strong Fashion Game and We are all Hearts for it (View Pics).

Well, that’s not it, as she is also super adventurous in her real life. Tripathi has done her mountaineering course from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi. Also, if Divyanka would have not been an actress, she would’ve been an army officer. She is a gold medalist in rifle shooting and landed into the field of acting by sheer luck. Divyanka Tripathi Calls Out Mukesh Khanna for His Sexist Remark on the #MeToo Movement (View Tweet).

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Apart from this, the actress is also a dog lover and is said to be a great cook. She enjoys quite a huge fan following on Instagram and is regular on the photo-video sharing app. Right from selfies, fashionable posts to a peek into her life, her IG game is indeed strong. FYI, Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya who she met and fall in love with on the sets of YHM. Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).