Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna was recently slammed online for his sexist comment over the #MeToo movement. The Mahabharat star in one of his interviews had said that working women are the major reason for #Metoo. Owing to the same, Khanna was not spared on social media and was called out for his misogynist remark. Now joining the many voices, it's Television actress Divyanka Tripathi who also lashed out at the actor for the same. She took to the micro-blogging site and said that it is sad to see such remarks made by reputed actors. She tagged Khanna's idea of #MeToo as regressive and outdated. Mukesh Khanna Clarifies That He Is ‘Not Against Women Working’ After Getting Slammed Over His Sexist Remark On #MeToo Movement (View Post).

Sharing the video, where Mukesh Khanna can be seen saying about #MeToo, Divyanka bashed him for his ill talk against working women. However, she also gave him a benefit of doubt. "Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That's the only benefit of the doubt I can think of." she wrote. Well said Divyanka, as come on, we live in 2020. Mukesh Khanna Blames #MeToo Crimes On Women Wanting to Work Outside Their Homes and Be Equal to Men, Clip of His Misogynistic Statement Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

How regressive & outdated is that! It's cringeworthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks. Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That's the only benefit of doubt I can think of. With due respect - I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji! https://t.co/E98DBaqOBX — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) November 1, 2020

Mukesh Khanna in his interview had said, "Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna (The job of a woman is to take care of the house). Problem kahaan se shuru hue hai #MeToo ki jab auraton ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya (The problem of #MeToo began when women started working). Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milane ke baat karti hai (Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men)," However, he had also defended himself after the backlash. Stay tuned!

