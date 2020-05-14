Doordarshan Continues Its Domination on BARC Charts; Uttara Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shri Krishna Gain Top Numbers This Week (View List)

Uttara Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shri Krishna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Doordarshan brought back two of its epic mythological shows - Ramayan and Mahabharat during the on-going COVID-19 lockdown, which is supposed to commence its fourth phase from May 18, 2020, onwards. And considering the rage that the 90s shows once were, a lot of shows from that era, mythological and otherwise, have been brought back for re-airing in times of the lockdown where current daily soaps haven't been able to telecast fresh episodes. Move Over Ramayan, Uttara Ramayan Takes Over BARC Charts With Mahabharat Closely Behind (View Ratings).

And this move has proven to be a boon for channels airing old 90s television programmes. Take the instance of Doordarshan. The channel that has been airing Ramayan, Uttara Ramayan and its sister channel DD Bharati which has been airing the Mahabharat, have been constant TRP toppers. And now, joining in the mix is Doordarshan's Shri Krishna, who has also grabbed a spot in the TRP game. Dipika Chikhlia Reveals WHY Ramanand Sagar Fell Into Legal Trouble During Uttara Ramayan Shooting (Deets Inside).

This week's numbers saw Uttara Ramayan maintain its top spot in the Hindi GEC, Hindi GEC Rural and Hindi GEC Urban Charts with increased numbers than last week.

Mahabharat's second spot in the Hindi GEC list was overtaken by DD

DD's Shri Krishna. But the show remained at No.2 on the Hindi GEC Urban list. However, Mahabharat lost a spot and its rating fell in the Hindi GEC Rural category, as compared too last week.

The new entrant to the BARC list this week was Shri Krishna that took over Mahabharat's second spot in the Hindi GEC list. The show's entry into the third spot in the Hindi GEC Rural list pushed Mahabharat to the fifth position. However, the show came third in the Hindi GEC Urban rating chart and amassed numbers pretty close to that of Mahabharat which stood at the second spot. Stay tuned!