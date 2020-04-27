Mukesh Khanna Has THIS Memorabilia From Mahabharat Sets And Its Quite an Epic One (Deets Inside)

Mukesh Khanna (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Actor Mukesh Khanna has been in the news for all the right and wrong reasons. While the return of his shows Mahabharat and Shaktimaan has led to his fans getting ecstatic, his recent statements in the media did not. Mukesh started off by saying that the return of Doordarshan's Ramayan and Mahabharat will help people like Sonakshi Sinha, who don't have much idea about the mythological shows. He then went after Ekta Kapoor, targeting the producer for her version of Mahabharat, that did not do well at all. Mukesh Khanna Takes a Sly Dig at Sonakshi Sinha, Says ‘Ramayan and Mahabharat’s Rerun Will Help People Like Her Who Have No Knowledge’.

Mukesh also made it to the news for the latest memes that have been doing the rounds on Mahabharat. Some viewers spotted what looks like the wings of an air-cooler in the backdrop of Mukesh's character Bhishmah Pitahmah, but after further inspection, it was revealed that the 'cooler' was in fact a design on the pillars of the sets. Mukesh had also in an earlier interview dismissed that it could be a mistake and not an air cooler. Mahabharat: Mukesh Khanna Doesn't Believe Air-Cooler Accidentally Made It to BR Chopra's Show, and He's Right! Here's The Truth of the Viral Pic (View Tweet).

And in a recent conversation with TOI, Mukesh went down memory lane and recalled his prized memorabilia from the sets of Mahabharat. His character Bhishma Pitahmah's 'arrow bed' or 'baano ki shaiyya', which has a proud place in his office. Revealed Mukesh, "The shaiyya or bed of arrows on which I am shown lying on in the Warfield is still with me kept in a glass case in my office. When the show wrapped up, I requested Chopra Ji to give it to me as it would have not been of any use to him, to which is readily agreed. It is my most prized possession to date and I have put it on display in my office." Mukesh Khanna Hates Ekta Kapoor’s 2008 Show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki and The Reason is a Tattoo!.

We can only imagine why. The role of Bhishmah Pitahmah made him a household name, catapulted him as an excellent actor and is one such role that is remembered till date.