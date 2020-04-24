Exclusive: Sourabh Raaj Jain Recalls Mahabharat Days, Says He Will Continue To Play Mythological Roles If The Character Is Appealing

Sourabh Raaj Jain (right) As Krishna in Mahabharat (Photo Credits: Instaram, Facebook)

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain made as much name for himself playing Krishna in Swastik Productions' 2013 show Mahabharat, as Nitish Bharadwaj did with B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat. Both the actors became household names with their portrayals of the good-looking God and are till date remembered for their prowess. A number of shows on television made a comeback to their respective channels for a repeat telecast during the on-going lockdown. But topping in terms of ratings are Doordarshan's Ramayan and Mahabharat. Janmashtami 2019: Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Vishal Karwal – 5 Actors Who Have Effortlessly Portrayed the Role of Lord Krishna on Small Screen!.

However, Star Plus too has sanctioned the re-run of Saurabh Tewary's Mahabharat. We sat down for a chat with the show's Krishna, the good looking Sourabh Raaj Jain who went down memory lane and recalled some good ol' Mahabharat anecdotes. After Nach Baliye 9, Sourabh Raaj Jain to Play the Lead in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes.

Excerpts:

Did you watch Nitish Bharadwaj's portrayal of Krishna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat for your role?

I do remember watching the rerun of the old Mahabharat in my childhood. Yes, I did love the way Nitish sir portrayed Lord Krishna's character on the show.

A scene that you feel was the most difficult to shoot?

To give the backdrop of our 'Krishna Gyan' scenes a Vrindavan feel, the production would often bring in ducks, pigeons and rabbits to add on a beautiful addition to the sets. So initially it was quite tough to shoot those scenes as the ducks would at times begin their impromptu quacking right in the middle of my dialogues! Though from this being the tough part, it actually became quite funny, and overtime I began understanding the pattern of when the ducks were about to start their quacking, so I would stop with my dialogues just then and begin again after they finished off with their loud quacking! Nach Baliye 9: Sourabh Raaj Jain's Wife Ridhima Jain Gets Stitches After A Major Fall, Continues To Shoot For Her Performance!.

Fond memories of Mahabharat days?

One memory which has always been very close to my heart, is when there was a gathering back then organized by the Swastik team for all the Mahabharat cast and crew to watch the first episode of the show together! That cherish worthy moment still brings tears of joy to my eyes when I think about it even now.

Despite your vast work experience with all kinds of roles, there was a time when you were typecast as Krishna. Any regrets?

There are no regrets to any of the roles I have portrayed till date. Be it for any mythological show I have been part of till date, all the roles essayed by me have immensely helped me grow as a person and as an actor!

You've played Lord Vishnu twice, Lord Krishna once and Lord Shiva once. Are you still open to playing mythological characters in the future?

I believe in the phrase never say never! So if the role, even in a mythological genre is appealing and something I feel that would help me enhance my acting skills even better, I will then take up the character!

Sourabh Raaj Jain has more reasons to be excited during the lockdown. Apart from Mahabharat, two more of Sourabh's shows - Mahakaali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev are already on air.