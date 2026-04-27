The high-octane fitness reality show Battleground has returned for its second season on Amazon MX Player, bringing together a new cohort of athletes and digital stars. Premiering on April 17, 2026, the series features intense physical challenges, regional rivalries, and a revamped lineup of celebrity mentors tasked with crowning "India's Ultimate Fitness Star." ‘Splitsvilla’ Season 16: Did Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Win Ticket to Finale Task?.

Star-Studded Mentors of ‘Battleground’ Season 2

This season introduces a diverse panel of mentors who lead four distinct regional teams. Each mentor brings a unique background, ranging from digital influence to professional sports, to guide their squads through gruelling tasks.

Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan): Returning after his Season 1 victory, Malhan leads the Delhi Dominators.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: The television star takes charge of the Mumbai Strikers.

Khesari Lal Yadav: The Bhojpuri sensation mentors the Bhojpuri Bhaukaals.

Rahul Chaudhari: The professional Kabaddi player leads the Telugu Tigers.

The entire competition is overseen by "Superselector" Shikhar Dhawan, who returns to provide expert analysis and maintain the show's competitive standards.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Battleground’ Season 2

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‘Battleground’ Season 2 Format and Contestant Lineup

Battleground Season 2 features 16 contestants living together in the "Battleground House." The show follows a daily release schedule, with new episodes dropping at 12:00 PM on Amazon MX Player.

The format is designed to test both mental and physical endurance. Beyond daily fitness tasks, the season includes "Fight Club Weekends," high-stakes face-offs that determine eliminations. The season aims to filter the group down until only one male and one female winner remain.

While the full list of 16 contestants includes a mix of independent fitness enthusiasts and semi-professional athletes, the focus remains on their ability to adapt to the rigorous team dynamics under their respective mentors. Notable names from the confirmed contestants include Rohit Singh, Divyanshu Singh Rajput, Twinkle Chourasia and Rishabh Sachdeva.

Fukra Insaan and Nikki Tamboli Clash

The new season has already generated significant social media buzz following a reported altercation between Abhishek Malhan and guest mentor Nikki Tamboli. According to reports from the set in Malad, Mumbai, a heated verbal exchange occurred during a strategy discussion. The argument reportedly escalated to the point where Malhan briefly walked off the set, temporarily halting production.

Things Get Heated Between Mentors Abhishek Mlahan and Nikki Tmaboli

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The tension between the two stars highlights the high-pressure environment of the show, where mentors are often as competitive as the contestants they lead. Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan’s Leaked Private Chats FAKE? ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Fame Breaks Silence on Viral Social Media Gossip (Watch Video).

Where to Watch ‘Battleground’ Season 2

Viewers can stream Battleground Season 2 for free on the Amazon MX Player app. It is also accessible via the Amazon Shopping app, Prime Video, and major aggregators like JioTV and Airtel Xstream.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).