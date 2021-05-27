Actress Elnaaz Norouzi says she is not one to stress over performing well on screen or choosing the right project. The actress, who has been seen in the web series Sacred Games as well as the OTT-released film Hello Charlie, feels if she takes on pressure, she won't be able to perform well. Sacred Games Actress Elnaaz Norouzi Opens Up About the Lack of Hygiene at the Grocery Stores in Germany.

"I believe that nobody functions well under pressure, especially me. So, I never put myself in a place where I feel the pressure of performance. That's detrimental, especially in a creative field like ours," she told IANS. Talking about how she comes on board with a script, she says that it all depends on if she likes it and how different it is from what she has done before. Elnaaz Norouzi: It Took Years for Me To Set a Foot in Film Industry.

"I read the script and if I like it, and if I feel that it has potential, then I go for it. I never go for what I've done before or what people expect of me. It's my career, and the first priority is always what I love to do, and something that can be challenging for me as an actor. Hopefully, that's the right script to choose," she says.

