Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who started her Bollywood career with acclaimed series Sacred Games, says she never knew if she could establish herself in the Hindi film industry given her outsider tag. "The most difficult part was getting into the industry. It took me years to set my foot in the industry. I never saw if it would ever happen because I am an outsider. The journey is still going on and I don't think the rest of the difficulties will fade away anytime soon, but it is getting better," Elnaaz tells IANS. Sacred Games Actress Elnaaz Norouzi Opens Up About the Lack of Hygiene at the Grocery Stores in Germany.

The actress was recently seen in Hello Charlie, which released on an OTT platform recently. As a viewer, she feels OTT platforms are the future, though as an actor she has a different take. "As a viewer, I feel OTT is the future. I used to say that even when I was doing Sacred Games. More people are watching content on OTT platforms now. Cinema will always have its charm. I also plan to go watch a film in a theatre once it opens up, " she says. Elnaaz Norouzi Feels That Her Acting Skills Should Be the Highlight on Screen and Not How She Looks.

The actress adds: "As an actor, I really don't care if I am being seen in a theatre or on an OTT platform because, in the end, we make films for the viewers where they like to watch it, it doesn't matter. As long as our hard work is getting released and getting viewers."

