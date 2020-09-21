Whoever said Emmys were going to be boring this year courtesy the at-home celebration clearly underestimated our Hollywood celebs. Amid the ongoing chaos of coronavirus pandemic, these celebs had that one opportunity to dress up and they certainly weren't willing to let it go. From Jennifer Aniston to Zendaya, ladies sizzled in their stunning picks for the night but this discussion is strictly restricted to Zendaya and her alone. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress was successful in unleashing fashion havoc on our minds with her chic and charming attempt. Emmys 2020 Winners List Live Updates: Jeremy Strong Wins Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for Succession.

Zendaya picked a purple and black Christopher John Rogers dress for Emmys virtual celebration this year. The moire and silk taffeta dress came in with a deep neckline which added an extra dose of oomph to this otherwise simple design. She further paired her look with Bulgari jewels and hair tied in a neat bun. Zendaya favoured bronze makeup look with those highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner, curled eyelashes and nude lips. It was a simple makeup look that amplified her #ootn further. Emmys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Good Luck to all the Nominees, Shares Throwback Video from the Night She Attended It.

Check Out Zendaya's Outfit

Zendaya's stunning pictures for the ceremony certainly made us miss the whole red carpet soiree. Emmy Awards is a big night in Hollywood and stars are expected to put their best fashion foot forward. With the ceremony being hosted virtually this year, we are glad for the actress was able to cheer us and lift our spirits, courtesy her modish outing.

