Actor and writer Michaela Coel, who took home an Emmy for writing on her limited series 'I May Destroy You', dedicated her win to sexual assault survivors. She addressed her powerful acceptance speech specifically to her fellow writers, before dedicating the show to all survivors of sexual assault, reported People magazine. "I just wrote a little something for writers really," she began. Emmys 2021: Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Creates Record for Most Award Losses in One Single Night.

"Write the title that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable. I dare you in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn fill the need to be constantly visible," she added. Coel continued, "For visibility these days seems to equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence." Emmys 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown Win Big at the Awards Show; Check Out the Full Winner’s List.

"I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assaults," concluded Coel, who also earned a nod for outstanding actress in a limited series or a movie. In addition to writing 'I May Destroy You', the British actor created, co-directed, executive produced and starred in the show, which explores a journey of personal identity while also tackling the subject of consent and what happens to someone after they are sexually assaulted.

Check Out the Video Below:

"I dedicate this award to every single survivor of sexual assault." Michaela Coel #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/9VJzkWcFvy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 20, 2021

The main character Arabella's arc is also loosely based on Coel's own life, after she was raped in 2016. For the unversed, this was Michaela's first Emmy win for writing. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Event Deck at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event. The ceremony was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

