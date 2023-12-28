If you enjoyed Guns & Gulaabs, here's good news: Netflix has renewed the Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer web series for a second season. Excited about the upcoming season, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said, "We've always believed that this wicked genre mash, Guns & Gulaabs, held tremendous potential to entertain, and with Netflix, we found the perfect partners to bring it to life. We are humbled by the love that season 1 has received and are excited about season 2. While we'll keep the details under wraps for now, we will work hard on an adventure that'll be wilder and more delicious than the first one." Guns & Gulaabs 2: Raj & DK Announce New Season of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah’s Netflix Show With a Quirky Motion Poster (Watch Video).

Set in the early '90s in the unpredictable town of Gulaabganj, the series pays homage to Bollywood in the nineties. Discussing the expansion of the Guns & Gulaabs franchise, Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said, "It was delightful to see Raj and DK elevate their magic on Netflix with Guns & Gulaabs.

Watch Guns & Gulaabs 2 Announcement Video

Guns & Gulaabs is a refreshing departure from the norm in the OTT space, and that's exactly why we are excited to bring another season of this rib-tickling genre bender! What started off with Guns & Gulaabs has now evolved into a deep partnership with Raj & DK. We are excited to bring their most distinct and unique ideas to our members in India and globally as well!" Adarsh Gourav, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gulshan Devaiah were also part of the first season. Further details about the new season are eagerly awaited.