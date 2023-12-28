The first season of Guns & Gulaabs had premiered on Netflix on August 18, 2023. The series’ creators, Raj & DK, have announced the brand new season of the black comedy crime thriller. Sharing a quirky motion poster of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah’s Netflix show, they revealed that Guns & Gulaabs Season 2 is in development and the new season would soon be arriving on the OTT platform. Google Year in Search 2023: Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 to Rajkummar Rao's Guns and Gulaabs - Check Out Top 10 Most Searched Shows in India - See Full List.

Raj & DK On Guns & Gulaabs Season 2

Guns & Gulaabs Season 2 Motion Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)