The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives have begun streaming on Netflix, and it is one helluva reality show. The 'helluva' description can be taken in two ways. You can either see it as blingey or cringey, depending on your taste of Bollywood Page 3, and how much you care about what the elite of Bollywood (read: Karan Johar's close friends) do when they aren't posing for shutterbugs, which is that they are always getting ready for shutterbugs. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Review: Bhavna Panday and The Men Try To Redeem This Inane Excuse Of A Show.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives follows four 'Bollywood wives', viz. Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Panday (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam (wife of Samir Soni). Now, we would have been glad to call Neelam an actress, as the series also reminds that she was very popular in the '80s. But for some reason, she choose the tag 'Bollywood Wife' for this show. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is produced by Karan Johar's digital content company, Dharmatic.

While the focus is the four ladies, their men, mainly Samir, Sanjay and Chunky often pop in (and stealing the show in the process), as well as their kids. Especially Shanaya Kapoor (the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep), whose fashionista image the show never forgets to prop up. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Twitter Review: Netflix Show Gets Heavily Trolled For Its Head-Spinning Content!

And since the title has Bollywood in it, there are plenty of celeb cameos that you shouldn't miss, some of which have already been shown in the trailer.

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

While the other 'Bollywood husbands' have prominent appearances, Sohail Khan is only seen in the first and the last episodes. It is confirmed that Seema and Sohail are now living separately, but they put on the perception of a happy couple for their kids.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The reason Ananya Panday is in the list, and not Shanaya or other star-kids is that she is a certified star on her own now. She makes appearances in a couple of episodes, though the most memorable one is when her mother tries to talk to her about dealing with stardom. Ananya is also a butt of a little nepotism joke by uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who recalls that troll-worthy 'struggle' comment, when his wife talks about her errr... struggles. Siddhant Chaturvedi's Fitting Reply to Ananya Pandey's 'Struggle' Comment Is Going Viral.

Jet Li

Jet Li in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Popular Chinese actor and martial arts expert Jet Li appears in the Le Bal sequence in Paris, where the Kapoors get to meet him and his daughter and Sanjay takes a selfie with him.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Malaika Arora appears in the beginning of the second episode, trying to teach yoga to Seema. Her son Arhaan also appears in another episode.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Not to be left behind, her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor, who is also Maheep's nephew, comes in the same episode to have a fun moment with his aunt and his cousin Jahaan.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The producer of the series of course, can't resist having tete-a-tete with the ladies, that too couple of times, even stirring trouble between the friends. Considering the shoot was done before COVID-19 and the whole Sushant Singh Rajput controversy, he seems to be having a gala time here!

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Czarina of television is seen when Neelam needs advice on her acting career.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Gunjan Saxena star drops in to meet her aunt, Maheep and cousin Shanaya, and they have lunch together.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon and Neelam in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Neelam is later seen sharing a culinary class with her Parampara co-star, with whom she asks for post-marriage career tips. Masaba Masaba: From Kiara Advani to Malavika Mohanan, All the Celeb Cameos in Masaba, Neena Gupta’s Netflix Series.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Jacqueline Fernandez appears during a glamorous photoshoot sequence, in which Seema Khan's designs are involved, also featuring celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The final episode sees the most celebrity cameos, as the Wives Pack's bestie, and King Khan's wife, Gauri Khan holds a bash, that has actors and socialites in attendance. The hostess looks repledescent herself. We wonder why she herself was not part of the Bollywood Wives gang, considering they are so close. Is it because her superstar husband would have been a major distraction then? Her daughter, Suhana, also makes an appearance during a video call, though Aryan and AbRam were missed.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Kapoor & Sons actor was one of the guests at Gauri's birthday bash. Which reminds us that Alia Bhatt was sorely missing from the show.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The couple also come as guests at the bash, and Neha was pregnant at that time.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Sussanne Roshan also arrives at the bash with her own girls' club.

Laali Dhawan

Laali Dhawan in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

David Dhawan's wife is seen chatting with the 'Wives' and Karan Johar, though her husband and her son, Varun Dhawan's absence was noticeable.

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Sanjay Kapoor's eldest brother and producer, Boney Kapoor is also one of the guests at the bash. Anil Kapoor and his daughters, Sonam and Rhea, give the series a miss, which is strange since this is totally their scene.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Ekta Kapoor's younger brother and actor, who has recently turned producer with Laxmii, is seen at the bash.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Photo Credit: Netflix)

As expected, the Bollywood superstar made a late arrival, being the last to come at the bash of his own wife. But he makes up for it with his regular easy charm, regaling the women with his wit and stories, and even telling a mollified Neelam that he and Gauri are huge fans of hers!

Apart from these stars, the series also has appearances from socialites like Dolly Sidhwani, Amrita Arora (voice cameo), Pragya Kapoor, Indranil Sengupta, Mozez Singh, Avinash Gowariker, Juno Chopra, Tanya Deol, Deanne Panday, Nandita Mahtani, Karuna Dhawan, Natasha and Adar Poonawalla, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Tanaaz Bhatia, Kajal Anand, Surily Goel, Monisha Jaising, Bijal Mehta, Shabina Khan et al.

