For those who want to see an Indian web-series that's lighthearted and different, do check out Masaba Masaba, Netflix India's new offering. Created by Ashvini Yardi and directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba is a fictional take on the lives of the real-life mother-daughter duo of Neena and Masaba Gupta, both playing themselves. The six episode series deals with Masaba Gupta dealing with life after divorce and handling her new designer line. Masaba Masaba Review: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Some Fashion and Lots of Drama - It Can't Get Better than This.

Meanwhile, her mother is trying to figure out how to get more roles, a challenge when you are known for offbeat cinema, rumoured to be staying in Delhi and are sixty plus in age. Apart from the Gupta family, the series also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Suchitra Pillai, Pooja Bedi, Smaran Sahu, Tanuj Virwani, Satyadeep Mishra, Nayan Shukla among others.

Since the series offers tragi-comedic glimpses of their lives in what is set in their own realities, Masaba Masaba has some popular celebs making cameos as themselves. Check out all the popular celeb cameos in the show. Of course, there are some SPOILERS ahead!

Kiara Advani

Masaba Gupta and Kiara Advani in Masaba Masaba

Kiara Advani is the first celeb to appear in the series, as Masaba's customer who needs a wardrobe for her Swachh Bharat campaign. The cameo allows Kiara to go full-on Page 3, tapping on her comic potential and taking digs at photoshoot appearances Also only she can make sunglasses and broom together look so glam! Masaba Masaba: Five Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Watching this Masaba and Neena Gupta Series on Netflix.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan in in Masaba Masaba

Farah Khan we meet in the second episode of Masaba Masaba is trying to cut down weight through intermittent fasting and is about to make the female-centric remake of Shaukeen with Vicky Kaushal as the object of lust (didn't she know what happened to Akshay Kumar remake?). Neena Gupta wanted to play one of the 'nymphomaniac' older women in the film, and Farah assures her that she would write the role keeping her in mind. Only for Neena to learn later that Farah has herself cast in that role (didn't she learn what happened to Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi?).

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar in in Masaba Masaba

In the same episode, we also meet Shibani Dandekar, who Masaba calls as one of her 'best' friends and is seen attending her art exhibition. The fun part is seeing Shibani's 'art collections' which are as pretentious as the singer-host's fake persona that she pulls up in the series.

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar and Neena Gupta in in Masaba Masaba

In the fourth episode, Neena Gupta gets the chance to appear in a funky music video, where she gets to share screen with Mithila Palkar. But Mithila we meet here is not the chirpy, cherubic actress we know. Instead, she is quite the diva, who can't get her steps right, cribs about them and then gets jealous when she sees Neena get the steps right. Hrithik Roshan Praises Netflix Show Masaba Masaba, Says He Is Already Waiting for Season 2.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan in in Masaba Masaba

Malavika Mohanan is hired to be the showstopper for Masaba's disastrous 'Hot Mess' fashion show, set on a cruise ship. In what is the best cameo of the show, Malavika, who will be romancing Thalapathy Vijay in Master next, gets to throw starry tantrums. has a huge breakdown over her breakup and then lives upto the name of the show she is to be showstopper of! By the end, when a seasick model throws up on her during the ramp walk, we can't help but feel bad for her!

Gajraj Rao

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in in Masaba Masaba

The events of the first season of the series is set before the release of Badhaai Ho, that brought Neena Gupta back to mainstream spotlight. In the final episode, we see her join the sets of the film, where joining her in the shoot is her co-star from the film, Gajraj Rao. Together, they recreate an adorable scene from the 2018 film, as Gajraj Rao keeps praising her versatility. Since Neena Gupta would be seen shooting for Badhaai Ho hopefully in the second season, will we also get to see Ayushmann Khurrana make a cameo there?

