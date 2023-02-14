Actor Bhuvan Arora, who plays Shahid Kapoor's best friend in the recently released streaming series Farzi, has been receiving a lot of positive response to his job in the show. He had initially refused the part, thinking about its length. It was casting director Mukesh Chhabra's agency that insisted for a small audition clip. Farzi Season 1 Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's Amazon Prime Series And How It Will Spill Into Season 2 (SPOILER ALERT).

The actor said: "So, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra casting company saying they want to test me for a show. And the audition script was really small. So, I told them it seems like a small part and I don't really want to test for it. But they said, 'No, it's an important part, trust us.' And I very casually sent one take to them which they happily approved and sent it ahead to Raj & DK (the creators of the show)." He further mentioned: "So, they saw the take and liked it but they weren't still 100 per cent confident till then. So, Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director, showed one of my ads that I did for Flipkart in which I speak really fast. They saw the ad and they absolutely loved it and said that if he can do this, he is absolutely a Firoz. So that's how I landed the role." Farzi: Is Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's Web-Series Part of The Family Man Universe? This Sweet Sunny Hinduja Easter Egg Hints So!.

The actor, who dabbled in street theatre in Delhi, is naturally happy with the response to his work, which he "almost" let slip. "I am overwhelmed and touched by the love coming my way. It was a heartwarming experience working on the show and I am beyond thrilled at the praises showered on us," he said. Farzi, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, and Vijay Sthupathi, is a black comedy series surrounding an artiste who counterfeit Indian currency. The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

