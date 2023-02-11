Raj and DK seems to have found a favourite hunting ground in the arena of OTT series, and we are loving it. After The Family Man, the director-duo have now come up with another winner of a series in Farzi, that marks the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor (Sunny) and also the Hindi debut of Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi (Michael). Farzi also stars Amol Palekar (Nanu), Raashii Khanna (Megha), Kay Kay Menon (Mansoor Dalal), Regina Cassandra (Rekha), Kubbra Sait (Saira), Zakir Hussain (Minister Gahlot) and in what is quite a stupendous breakout performance, Bhuvan Arora (Firoz). Farzi Season 1 Review: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are Fantastic in Raj-DK's Hugely Entertaining Amazon Prime Series.

Farzi is about two con-artists - Sunny and Firoz - with Sunny being a talented sketch-artiste, who run a fake currency racket, first to save their Nanu's printing press, and then to satiate their own greed for a rich life. Michael is an Intelligence officer who is determined to end the fake currency nexus in India by catching Mansoor Dalal, the kingpin of the network. Megha, an RBI officer, specialises in catching counterfeit notes, comes to work for Michael and she figures out there is a new gang that is making nearly perfect copies of currency notes, which of course is being done by Sunny under a new undercover name, 'Artist'.

Meanwhile Mansoor, whose racket suffers when Michael's team brings a new app and machine that identify such fakes notes, learns that Sunny's notes are able to pass through that testing without being detected and he hires the duo to make fake notes for him. As the action gets bigger and thrills higher, the finale sees some major plot twists and turns, betrayals and deaths and abandonment, and a huge promise of more action to come in the second season.

So without further ado, let's look at the fate of some of the main characters in the finale and what I expect them to do in the next season. Of course, MAJOR SPOILERS ahead...

Sunny

Shahid Kapoor in Farzi (Photo Credit Farzi Trailer/@YouTube)

Sunny has changed quite a lot from the time we saw him first as a struggling artiste, and what's more, it was something we expected him to go through. He is definitely at his lowest when the finale ends, even though he had just done some major DAMAGE, and he lives upto Yasir chacha's prediction that when you fall, the first feeling that you have is that you think you are flying. Towards the end, Sunny has lost his Nanu, the printing press is burnt by Mansoor's men, he has definitely deepened his enmity with Mansoor by burning all his fake notes and killing his men. Michael has seen his face. And most probably, Megha will figure out her boyfriend is the criminal she was seeking out. What's more, his most faithful confidante Firoz is no longer with him. Farzi: Did You Know Shahid Kapoor's Web-Series Was First Planned as a Movie With Him, Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

The last scene has Sunny promise Mansoor that he would come after him, and since Nanu was the only person who tethered him to the good side and now he is gone, expect Sunny to unleash his full fury and turn completely to the dark side. As for whether Michael and his team will catch him after the CCTV footage brings a proper sketch of him, that remains to be seen. I predict it might still not bring out a proper face of his (the operator even tells Michael it is a 50-50 chance), but Michael remembers Sunny's face. And I also expect Megha to figure out the truth when she matches the 'signature' that Sunny leaves on the note with the one he most probably has left in the painting he gifted to her.

Michael

Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi (Photo Credit Farzi Trailer/@YouTube)

Michael is seen as a depressed man in the end, with his divorce finalised and his ex-wife leaving with their only child to some other place. Though he came close to catching the 'Artist', that didn't happen and the fiasco on the highway, when Sunny and Firoz let fly the bundles of fake notes to create distraction, has put awareness among public of the fact that fake currency is still in circulation. Michael, tactfully, has forced media and government spotlight on Mansoor (though why he didn't do this earlier I am not sure) and that's a win.

In season 2, I expect Michael to put his full attention to catching both Artist and Michael. May I take a guess that he might be coerced into working into a partnership with Sunny since both now have a single common enemy.

Megha

Raashii Khanna in Farzi (Photo Credit Farzi Trailer/@YouTube)

Megha is definitely going to figure out that her boyfriend is a counterfeiter she has been seeking out, though whether it is the CCTV footage or the painting that will help her do so remains to be seen. We are curious to see how she can cope with the betrayal and how that affects her working relationship with the rest of the team, when they find out she has been unknowingly consorting with the enemy.

Nanu

Amol Palekar in Farzi (Photo Credit Farzi Trailer/@YouTube)

May his Soul rest in Peace!

Firoz

Bhuvan Arora in Farzi (Photo Credit Farzi Trailer/@YouTube)

Firoz is the kind of friend we all deserve to have but only a rare few get to do so. Steadfastly dedicated to Sunny, Firoz unquestionably stands by him to the end and no matter what the situation, but there is a point in the finale where Firoz reminds Sunny of how the latter seems to have taken it for granted. It is that jolt which might have inspired Sunny to ask him to got the railway station alone and in doing so, protect him for what Sunny was going to do next. The last time we see Firoz, he is impatiently waiting for Sunny to arrive at the station and then board the moving train still looking out for his buddy. Farzi: Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan and More Celebs Attend Screening of Shahid Kapoor’s Amazon Prime Series.

Seeing how Firoz is such a likeable character, it would be stupid not to bring him back. There would be two ways his character might go in season 2. One, he would be in hiding for a few days in some place anonymous, and it would be interesting to see how he can fare alone without Sunny. Or who knows, he might have gotten off the train and sought out Sunny immediately? The most pressing question is whether Firoz will be an unfortunate collateral damage like Nanu in the war between Sunny and Mansoor. Or will he continue Nanu's legacy and run Kranti ahead? Let the answer be latter, let the answer be latter.

Mansoor Dalal

Kay Kay Menon in Farzi (Photo Credit Farzi Trailer/@YouTube)

Mansoor we meet in the finale is not the flamboyant, brash criminal mastermind we saw earlier in the series. He is someone who has now been pushed to the corner, having been put on the most wanted list with the Indian Government looking to extradite him. Not only is he becoming a liability for his syndicate because of this, but he has scored more low marks when Sunny burns all his fake currency. Mansoor has also lost a few of his faithful men, including his trusted Jitu Kaka, and has earned a dangerous enemy in Sunny, apart from the already looming threat of Michael. In short, Mansoor is in a bigger mess than Sunny and Michael by the end of season 1.

But that doesn't mean he is down and out. I would want to liken Mansoor as a tiger who would be more dangerous when he is wounded. Or who knows, remembering Raj & DK's disposition to subvert expectations, maybe Mansoor would be a lesser foe in the next season and the bigger antagonist would be the mysterious 'High Command' that Saira keeps mentioning. Also more of Kubbra Sait in the next season, please!

PS: Is there a possibility that Farzi is set in the same universe as Raj & DK's other famous series, The Family Man? Will Srikant Tiwari and his TASC team cross over to help Michael and his CC-FART to take down the fake currency racket, now that the media channels are crying 'financial terrorism'? Just asking...

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2023 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).