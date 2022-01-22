Gabriel Macht celebrates his 50th birthday on January 22. He is best known for playing the role of Harvey Specter in Suits. He is a confident and responsible man in the show who handles everything with great patience. He is successful on his own chair with a lot of knowledge about the law firm. His character as Harvey Specter will throw all positive vibes towards us. Apart from Suits, he is also well-known for starring in superhero movie The Spirit as the lead. Akshay Oberoi Takes Cue From ‘Suits’ Character for New Role.

Some of his other films include The Object of My Affection, Simply Irresistible, American Outlaws, Bad Company, Middle Men, Love & Other Drugs and A Bag of Hammers, etc. Lastly, Macht is married to actress Jacinda Barrett and a father of two children. Suits Officially Wrapped: An Emotional Gabriel Macht, Patrick J Adams and Sarah Rafferty Bids Goodbye to the Show (View Pics).

On the occasion of Gabriel Macht's 50th birthday, let's her some of his motivational quotes and sayings as Harvey Specter from Suits:

Win Is The Word

Success Defined On It's Own Term

Never Give Up

Just Never Quit

Note For The Winners

Change Your Thinking

Think Before You Argue

Set Your Goals High

That's The Confident

That's Smart

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter from Suits. We wish this handsome actor, film producer and director Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

