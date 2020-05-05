Akshay Oberoi Takes Cue From ‘Suits’ Character for New Role

Akshay Oberoi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 5: Actor Akshay Oberoi has taken inspiration from the "Suits" character Harvey Spector, played by Gabriel Macht, for his role in the upcoming web series "Illegal".

Sharing his experience, Akshay said: "I rarely get cast to play people who look and sound like I do in my real life. While I am obviously not a lawyer, my character in 'Illegal' is the closest thing to the way I actually look and sound. I realised this comes with its own challenges as there isn't a mask or a new accent to hide behind," added the actor. Illegal Trailer: Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra's Fast-Paced Legal Drama Looks Binge-Worthy (Watch Video).

The actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's "KTina" starring Disha Patani, besides a Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payalaye 2" with Urvashi Rautela, and a range of series including "Illegal", "Flesh" and "Magic". He will also be seen in the film "Madam Chief Minister" along with Richa Chadha.