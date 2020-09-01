Actor Gaurav Chopra, who is best known for his roles in TV shows Uttaran and Aisa Des Hai Mera, has lost his father, barely 10 days after his mother's passing due to COVID-19. On Monday, Gaurav took to Instagram and confirmed the news. His mother breathed her last a few days ago. Gaurav's parents had contracted COVID-19. In an emotional note, Gaurav penned, "Shri Swatantra Chopra My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was? Don't think so. The ideal man, the ideal son, the ideal brother, a man who always put family above everything else. An ideal father..it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son, that's the legacy I have inherited...loved and respected so so much more than I ever will..a celebrity in its true terms," he shared. Gaurav Chopraa's Mother Passes Away, Sanjivani Actor Pens an Emotional Note While Sharing the News.

Gaurav also recalled how everyone used to address his father as "Chopra saab". "As a child, me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son....the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son...was something that I was used to. It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was 'Chopra Saab's house? ' And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place," he added. Sanjivani Actor Gaurav Chopraa Reveals Parents Are Battling COVID-19, Brother Undergoing Tests (View Post).



Not only this, but Gaurav also shared how his father took care of his mother during her battle with cancer. "The love, warmth and generosity that he had .. the idealism, the strength an ideal husband..devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years.



"To the point of getting a disease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company..She left us on the 19th and he died on the 29th..10 days ..and they're both gone. A void, vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill," he grieved.

