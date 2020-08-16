It's an immensely hard time for actor Gaurav Chopraa who was last seen in Sanjivani 2. Gaurav had recently requested for a plasma donation from a recovered COVID-19 patient which turned out to be for his father, who has been battling the pandemic. However, in a recent conversation, Gaurav revealed that it was his mother who first tested positive followed by his father. The actor is all set to leave for Delhi to be by his parents' side, once his brother's test reports come in. Gaurav Chopra Birthday: Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Left Right Left, Uttaran - 5 Best Roles of The Blood Diamond Actor That Amazed Us.

"My mother has been battling advanced-stage pancreatic cancer for the past three years. Almost miraculously, she emerged stronger from it, and was doing okay. However, over the past few months, she had not been keeping well and was hospitalised. My father was looking after her in the hospital. And then, she tested positive for COVID-19. A few days later, my dad, too, tested positive. My brother, who has been looking after my parents, is also undergoing tests now," revealed Gaurav to Bombay Times. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gaurav Chopra Approached To Replace Karan Singh Grover As Rishab Bajaj In The Show Post Lockdown?.

Gaurav's family resides in Delhi and the actor is currently in Mumbai. Gaurav revealed that once his brother's reports come in, he will fly ASAP to be with his parents. He revealed, "I have not travelled to Delhi, because my family has asked me to wait till my brother’s COVID-19 test results come. Since we will be staying in the same house, they fear that I will also get exposed. For now, I am managing everything from here. But, my bags are packed and I am ready to leave any time.”

In fact, Gaurav also took to social media to inform everyone of his short break from the medium with a picture of his parents. He penned, "Right now both are fighting in different hospitals. And we are fighting the war with them. For them. If they’re not worth fighting your best for , what is ?! And yes we are. We will. Till they are fine. Kindly excuse my absence... - their son."

Check It Out Below:

Airing a message of caution, Gaurav went on to urge people to not step out at all, "Both my parents are now battling the disease. I would like to tell people that no matter how much you feel like stepping out, please don’t. And in case you must, please practise social distancing. It’s important to take precautions because you can get infected in multiple ways.”

"This is a very tough time for our family and normally, I would not have spoken about it because it is personal. But, I feel that it is important to make people aware of how coronavirus spreads,” concluded the actor.

