Goldie Behl on REJCTX 2: ‘Want to Set High Standard in Teenage Thrillers and Young-Adult Fiction’

Goldie Behl (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Filmmaker Goldie Behl is back with the second season of "RejctX", and says he wants to create a trend of teenage thrillers and young-adult fiction in India with series. RejctX revolves around a group of students of an elite school, and the web series deals with millennial issues like gender fluidity, bodyshaming, personality disorder, porn addiction, and music. "I had done a series many years ago called 'Remix'. The series was immensely successful.

It was released around mid 2000. After 15 years I felt that there has been no show on teenagers. So, I realised that we should make a show or a series that sets the trend and certain standards in teenage thrillers and young-adult fiction," Goldie said. He added: "I am much older now, I have a son who is 14 and an 18-year-old nephew, so I have a sneak peek in their lives. From their lives I realised that the youth have changed so much since the mid-2000s. So, it was a great time to re-visualise young trendy shows and talk about the new value system and morality."

"One big difference is the Indian kid is now a global kid. We send them to multinational schools and send them abroad. Also, when we started out there was not much music in the series. It was we who started the trend of putting music in a series. On a personal level, I do like music and musical shows. I am glad that we started the trend of lip-sync songs in the web series," said Goldie. The ZEE5 Original "RejetX" stars Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Anisha Victor, Masi Wali, Ridhi Khakhar and Esha Gupta.