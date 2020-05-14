Gurmeet Choudhary Credits Anand Sagar's Ramayan For Kickstarting His Bollywood Career With Khamoshiyan

Gurmeet Choudhary in Ramayan, (Right) Khamoshiyan (Photo Credits: Facebook, Instagram)

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became sensations when they starred together in Anand Sagar's Ramayan as Ram and Sita. It was the very same show where they met, fell in love and eventually tied the knot. While the show was what made Gurmeet and Debina famous, the former went on to become a hot commodity with the audience with shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivah among other shows. Gurmeet soon went on to make his Bollywood debut, but he credits his big debut to his first show that made him famous. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Recall Their Ramayan Days, Drop a Bomb on WHY They Decided To Never Work Together Again (Scoop Inside).

Says Gurmeet, "Today, if I am a successful actor it is all because of my first show Ramayan. The show helped me bag my first Bollywood film, Khamoshiyan. It was Mukesh Bhatt's wife, Nilima Bhatt, who first spotted me on television while I was playing the role of Lord Ram. I am forever grateful to Ramayan for making me who I am today. Had I not played this role, I would have never become an actor." Ram Navami 2020: Arun Govil, Gurmeet Choudhary, Ashish Sharma, Hunks Who Played Lord Ram on Television.

Talking about Ramayan re-airing on Dangal TV and keeping the audience entertained during the lockdown, Gurmeet says, "I am grateful to the channel for telecasting Ramayan in such difficult times. Since the re-launch, I have been receiving a lot of love and affection for my character. Ramayan was my first show which propelled me as an actor and helped me gain visibility."