Following the recent imprisonment of veteran comedian Rajpal Yadav, actor Gurmeet Choudhary has issued an emotional appeal to the Indian film industry, urging colleagues to unite and support the actor during his ongoing financial and legal crisis. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Kamaal R Khan Pledges INR 10 Lakh, Urges Industry To Step In and Settle Dues (View Post).

Yadav, a staple of Hindi cinema for over two decades, surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026. The surrender followed a Delhi High Court ruling that denied further extensions in a long-standing cheque-bounce case involving an estimated debt of INR 9 crore.

Gurmeet Choudhary Calls for Solidarity Amid Rajpal Yadav’s Arrest

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Gurmeet Choudhary expressed his distress over the situation, describing it as a "heartbreaking" phase for a senior artist who has brought laughter to millions.

"It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase," Choudhary wrote. "Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can." Choudhary’s message emphasized the industry's responsibility toward its own, calling on producers and directors to view the fraternity as a family that should not "abandon its own" during times of hardship.

Gurmeet Choudhary Extends Support to Rajpal Yadav Amid Financial Crisis - View Post

It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help… — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) February 10, 2026

Industry Support Grows for Rajpal Yadav

Choudhary is not the only figure to step forward. Actor Sonu Sood recently announced that he is signing Yadav for an upcoming project, providing a signing amount intended to offer immediate financial relief and maintain the actor’s dignity.

Additionally, other figures have pledged support:

Sonu Sood: Offered a film role and a "dignity" signing amount. Tej Pratap Yadav, the politician pledged INR 11 lakh in financial assistance to the family. Inderjit Singh reported to have offered INR 1.11 crore to assist with the outstanding debt. Kamaal R Khan aka pedged INR 10 lakh and urged the industry to collectively raise the remaining funds.

What Went Wong?

The legal dispute dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav borrowed INR 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s failure at the box office led to a repayment crisis. Sonu Sood Extends Help to Rajpal Yadav After He Surrenders in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Calls for Industry Support (View Post).

Over the years, interest and legal complications saw the liability grow to approximately INR 9 crore. Despite several court-mediated settlement attempts, the Delhi High Court noted repeated breaches of payment undertakings, ultimately ordering the actor to serve his sentence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Gurmeet Choudhary). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).