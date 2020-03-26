Haarsh Limbachiyaa Wants To Quit as The Host of India’s Best Dancer In Its Grand Premiere Episode, Here's Why! (Watch Video)

Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Fan Moment with Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While a huge majority of channels are unfortunately having to make do with showing repeat telecasts of their shows and also having to show their OTT platform shows on the tube, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora's latest dance reality show India's Best Dancer will have a longer run than the channel's fiction shows. While other programmes will soon run out of fresh episodes to telecast, thanks to the Coronavirus lockdown, the dance reality show has a bank of fresh episodes to run. Bharti Singh's Birthday Gift For Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa Is A Beautiful Tattoo (View Pic).

And in one of the show's latest episodes, hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got their wishes fulfilled. After contestant Paramdeep and his choreographer Anuradha danced to Gerua, Bharti expressed her wish to dance to the song, hubby Haarsh also wanted to match steps with hottie Malaika Arora. And the duo had the time of their lives.

And after dancing with Malaika, a contented Haarsh did the unthinkable. He declared that now that he got his main wish to dance with Malaika and his purpose to come on the show was fulfilled, he would happily give up his hosting duties and let Bharti take over the mantle. India’s Best Dancer Judge Malaika Arora Recalls the Begining of Her Modelling Career at the Age of 17.

India’s Best Dancer garnered great response debuting in top 5 on TRP charts. The audience is loving the show and contestants are only delivering jaw-dropping performances. While India's Best Dancer will be telecasting fresh episodes, The Kapil Sharma Show will be re-airing some of its old episodes.