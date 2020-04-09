Himanshi Khurana Announces 'Distance' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown And It's Not What You Think! (View Tweet)

Himanshi Khurana Announces New Single (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Punjabi beauty Himanshi Khurana is back in the news, for a good reason. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love story is the dreamiest with Asim falling in love with Himanshi in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and the lady beating all odds to be with Asim. The couple was in the news recently for rumours of their break up after Himanshi posted a cryptic tweet. However, Asim was quick to reply to his lady love's tweet and assured her and the fans that he will always be by her side. Bigg Boss 13's Power Couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Look Fashionably Hot as They Grace A Magazine Cover (View Pic).

And while the singer, actress, and model keep giving us couple goals, Asim and Himanshi, who are popularly called AsiManshi by their fans, recently did a music video together. Titled "Kalla Sohna Nai", the music video was a light-hearted take on their relationship and was loved by the audience.

With the Bigg Boss 13 hype dying down, looks like Asim and Himanshi have both dived deep into work. While Asim has a DJ Snake collaboration waiting for him to work on, once the lockdown ends, Himanshi announced her news single "Distance". She also took a sly dig at her haters. Kalla Sohna Nai Song: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Fun and Crackling Chemistry Wins Our Hearts (Watch Video)

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

I think bille bille nain kudio ke baad haters ki playlist me Ek or gana add krva deti hu ......... distance song soon 😜😜 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 8, 2020

Himanshi, a few hours back, tweeted that the song had crossed 40 million views. And while urging fans to enjoy "Kalla Sohna Nai", she also took the opportunity to announce her new single "Distance".

Check Out Himanshi's Tweet Below:

#KallaSohnaNai is 40Million now... thank you to all my fans and supporters... 😘😘 thank u for standing by my side in every thick n thin.. I am blessed to have u all.. Stay home stay safe & enjoy this track till ‘Distance’ will release.. sharing d date soon 😊 🙏 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 9, 2020

Himanshi has sure been garnering all the love from her fans, however, at the same time, there is a section on the internet, that never ceases to troll her and beau Asim. However, he has supported her through thick and thin for as long as they have been together, and with all the work the actress has ahead of her, this new announcement comes in as a pleasant piece of news for all of us.