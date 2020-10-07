Actress and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana was recently suffering from a very bad bout of COVID-19 and how. Himanshi had, a few months back, suffered a COVID-19 scare but her tests had come negative. However, this time around, she wasn't so lucky. Back in September, Himanshi revealed that she had tested positive in a social media post after she had taken part in the Farmers protest against the Farm bill. She had also requested everyone who came in her contact to get themselves tested as a preventive measure. Himanshi Khurana, Former Bigg Boss Contestant, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

However, the lady, who was earlier home quarantined, was rushed to the hospital after her condition worsened. Himanshi was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. But the good news now is that the lady is fit and fine and back home. Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana Gets Hospitalised Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Reports.

Check Out the Post Below:

Thankyou everyone for your good wishes and prayers.. I’m fit n fine now 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Bn00UPUv5r — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) October 7, 2020

On the work front, Himanshi, after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, worked in more than 5 music videos with her real life beau Asim Riaz. She was last in the news for her extending her support to the farmers' protests of the farm bill. We wish Himanshi a speedy recovery!

