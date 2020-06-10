Hina Khan Gets 8 Million Instagram Followers; Actress Celebrates by Baking Chocolate Cake (View Pics)

Hina Khan With Choclate Cake In Hand (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Hina Khan has gained a fan-following of eight million on Instagram. To celebrate, Hina shared a photograph of herself holding a chocolate cake with "congrats... 8 m" written on it. An ecstatic, Hina captioned the image: "8M #InstaFam The family is growing and my love for each one of you is reaching new heights, I never knew existed. I am humbled and filled with gratitude.Thanking everyone from the bottom of my heart, the people who were there from the start and the ones who joined along the way. Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s Sweet Exchange on Instagram Is Unmissable! (View Pic)

"We now more than ever have the responsibility to act as one, be humble, be loving and be mindful of our journey together so far. #BiggerToBeBetter #StrongerTogether." Hina made her debut in TV on 2009 in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" as Akshara. She was later seen in shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Bigg Boss 11" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8". Hina Khan Is Redefining Fusion and Edgy Fashion With Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pics)

Here's How Hina Khan Celebrates With Her 8 Million Instagram Family

In 2020, she made her Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller film "Hacked", which is directed by Vikram Bhatt.